P.V.L.A fundraiser has raised over $25,000 for landowners impacted by Site C Dam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Valley Landowner Association is inching closing to its goal of $100,000 via a fundraiser for landowners who are impacted by the proposed Site C Dam that started back in November.

After the controversial project was given the go-ahead by the B.C. government in late 2017, many residents were and still are outraged by the decision. As a result, the fundraiser was started to help with the costs for British Columbians for the Dam that may not be covered by the B.C. Utilities Commission.

“The fundraiser is a way to help pay the bills,” said President Ken Boon. “We have had expenses that would not have applied to the participant funding from them [B.C. Utilities Commission] that wasn’t within their guidelines that they would help pay for. That’s what the fundraiser is for all the extra costs above and beyond what the BCUC will cover.”

As of today, $26,365 dollars has been donated towards the goal. There is no deadline for the fundraiser.

For more information or if you would like to donate visit the website: https://fundrazr.com/protectingthepeace