NPSS basketball teams bring home the hardware

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School’s sports teams were busy over the weekend.

The Senior Boys and Girls Basketball teams were in Grande Prairie for the Composite High School Basketball Tournament. The Boys faced off against teams from Alberta and brought home the bronze. The Girls finished their tournament with a gold medal.

The Junior Girls were in Quesnel for the Correlieu Basketball Tournament where they came out on top of competition for the central interior.

The Junior Boys travelled north to Fort Nelson for the Huskies Invitational Tournament and left as champions.

The Junior Boys and Girls are off to Prince George for the DP Todd Basketball Tournament and Duchess Park’s provincial qualifier respectively.

While the Girls Curling team will be headed down Highway 97 to Dawson Creek for their first action of the season. The winner will represent the North at the upcoming Provincial Championships.