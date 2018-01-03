NPHL releases it’s 2018 playoff schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League’s 2018 playoff schedule was released on Tuesday.

All western division teams including the Fort St. John Flyers will make the playoffs. They will be part of a three-team round-robin series with each team playing eight games, with the top team advancing to the NPHL final.

A win is worth two points and an overtime loss is one point. If the top two teams are tied the tiebreaker goes to the team with the most points in the regular season and will be awarded home ice advantage in a one-game sudden death final. If all three teams are tied then regular season standings are implemented. The third place team faces the second place team, with the winner playing the first place team. The winner of both games advances to the final.

Whereas in the Eastern Division the top four teams make it to the playoffs with the higher seeds facing the lower seeds, for example, 1st vs 4th and 2nd vs 3rd with the winners meeting in the Eastern Division final. The winner of the series advances to the NPHL final. All eastern division series’ and the finals will be best-of-seven style format.

The complete schedule can be found below:

West Division Playoff Schedule

Date Game

Tue., Jan. 30 Grande Prairie Dawson Creek

Thu., Feb. 1 Fort St. John at Grande Prairie

Sat., Feb. 3 Dawson Creek at Fort St. John

Tue., Feb. 6 Grande Prairie at Fort St. John

Thu., Feb. 8 Fort St. John at Dawson Creek

Sat., Feb. 10 Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Tue., Feb. 13 Dawson Creek at Fort St. John

Thu., Feb. 15 Fort St. John at Grande Prairie

Sat., Feb. 17 Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Tue., Feb. 20 Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Thu., Feb. 22 Grande Prairie at Fort St. John

Sat., Feb. 24 Fort St. John at Dawson Creek

Tue., Feb. 27 3rd Place at 2nd Place [if necessary]

Thu., March 1 Winner of Feb. 27 Game at 1st [if necessary]

[In the event two teams are tied, the tiebreaker would be played Tue., Feb. 27, with Thu., March 1 as a back up if ice is not available.]

East Division Playoff Schedule

East Division Semi-Finals

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – Game 1

4th Place at 1st Place

3rd Place at 2nd Place

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Game 2

1st Place at 4th Place

2nd Place at 3rd Place

Saturday, Feb. 3 – Game 3

4th Place at 1st Place

3rd Place at 2nd Place

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Game 4

1st Place at 4th Place

2nd Place at 3rd Place

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Game 5 [if necessary]

4th Place at 1st Place

3rd Place at 2nd Place

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Game 6 [if necessary]

1st Place at 4th Place

2nd Place at 3rd Place

Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Game 7 [if necessary]

4th Place at 1st Place

3rd Place at 2nd Place

East Division Final

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Game 1 – Lower Seed at Higher Seed

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Game 2 – Higher Seed at Lower Seed

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Game 3 – Lower Seed at Higher Seed

Thursday, Feb. 22 – Game 4 – Higher Seed at Lower Seed

*Saturday, Feb. 24 – Game 5 – Lower Seed at Higher Seed

*Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Game 6 – Higher Seed at Lower Seed

*Thursday, March 1 – Game 7 – Lower Seed at Higher Seed

(*) if necessary

NPHL Finals Schedule

Saturday, March 3 – Game 1 – East Champ at West Champ

Tuesday, March 6 – Game 2 – West Champ at East Champ

Thursday, March 8 – Game 3 – East Champ at West Champ

Saturday, March 10 – Game 4 – West Champ at East Champ

*Tuesday, March 13 – Game 5 – East Champ at West Champ

*Thursday, March 15 – Game 6 – West Champ at East Champ

* Saturday, March 17 – Game 7 – East Champ at West Champ

(*) if necessary