North B.C. Peace Region now under Extreme Cold Warning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for the B.C. North Peace Region.

Meteorologists say that temperatures in the northern Peace River region including Fort St. John are expected to remain in the mid-minus 30’s this morning. When combined with light winds, this will result in windchill values below minus 40 degrees.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or windchills create elevated health risks such as frostbite and hypothermia. Environment Canada is reminding residents to watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Residents should cover up when venturing outside as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with windchill. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.