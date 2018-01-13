“Newf on the Roof” raises over 30k for charities in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – The “Newf” is officially off the roof. A Surerus-Murphy employee had been camped out on the roof of Peace FM in Chetwynd and wouldn’t leave the roof until the community raised $25,000.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Derek Pickford, better known as the “Newf on the Roof”, left the roof of Peace FM raising over $30,000 for local charities in the community and the Make a Wish Foundation. You can still donate online through a GoFundMe Campaign.

Pickford started the fundraiser Wednesday morning and spent 96 hours on the roof of the radio station living through temperatures below minus 40.

In a Facebook post, Pickford thanked the community of Chetwynd for their support.

Pickford did a similar fundraiser for cancer research while working for Canada Post ten years ago. For more information, call Derek Pickford at (780) 868-7488 or Peace FM General Manager Leo Sabulsky at (250) 788-6344.