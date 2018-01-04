New Years bust takes 500 fentanyl pills off the streets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP executed a New Years Eve search warrant that landed four men in custody.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. December 31, 2017, the RCMP searched a home in the 9000 block of 96A Avenue in Fort St. John.

Inside the RCMP found approximately 500 fentanyl pills and $7,000 in cash. Four Fort St. John residents were arrested and remained in police custody until the search was completed. The four have been released but will appear in court when the appropriate charges were laid.

Staff Sergeant Steve Perret, Acting detachment Commander added, This seizure reinforces our commitment to keep our streets and community a safer place to be.