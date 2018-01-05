Morrison places second in the 5,000-metre event, prepares for 1,500-metre race on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Denny Morrison finished in second place in the 5,000-metre race on Thursday at the Long Track Team Selections in Calgary.

Morrison finished the race with a time of 6:21:08 which was just under five seconds behind the winner of the event, as he tries to propel himself onto the Canadian Speed Skating team.

Morrison will now prepare for the 1,500-metre event on Saturday. Based on his performances in the Four Stages of the World Cup since October he is in a position that will only be better his chance of making the Olympic team.

The final Canadian Speed Skating team for the Olympic Games will be announced on January 10th at noon and will be taking place at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary.

Saturday’s races get underway at 5:00 p.m. and will be air live on the CBC Sports website: www.cbc.ca/sports