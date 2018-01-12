Morrison officially selected to Canadian Olympic Team on Wednesday

CALGARY, AB. – Denny Morrison was selected to the Canadian Olympic Speedskating Team in Calgary on Wednesday

Morrison will be representing Canada at the Olympics for the fourth time in his speedskating career. This despite being involved in a horrific motorcycle accident in 2015 and suffering a stroke the following year.

The Fort St. John native will compete in the 1,500-metre event after finishing second on Saturday in the Long Track Team Selection’s race with a time of 1:44:13. The standard participants had to meet to qualify was 1:44:14, Morrison had already beat the mark in competition in late 2017. He will also be competing in the team pursuit.

“I crossed the line and I knew I did what I had to do, but I knew I could have had an even better race,” said Morrison. “I didn’t feel exhausted like I normally do in my best races. I feel like I’m capable of the results that I was capable of before all of what I lived through. I feel like I’m back! It leaves me inspired to do even more. I’ve been setting realistic goals for myself and now, a realistic goal is a podium in South Korea.”

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang begin February 9th and run until February 25th.

The Canadian Team selection video can be viewed below: