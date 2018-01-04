Missing Prince George man could be heading to Dawson Creek

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George Mounties say a man declared missing in that community could be headed to the Peace Region.

49-year-old Norman Lloyd Campbell was reported missing on Tuesday evening after he was last seen earlier that day. Campbell, who is from Prince George, is described as First Nations, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes, long black and grey hair, and may possibly have facial hair. He is said to have many tattoos.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a thick brown coat, and jeans, and is said to possibly be travelling to Dawson Creek, Takla Landing, or the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).