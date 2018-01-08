Midget Predators go 1-and-3 at Kelowna tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The LB Energy Female Midget Predators played four games at a tournament in Kelowna over the weekend.

The girls got a sense of who they will play at this year’s provincials. The team started the tournament with a 6-3 loss to South Island. On Saturday they met a top-tier AA Sherwood Park team and lost by the score of 5-0. On Sunday in their final round robin game, they were defeated in a back and forth affair 7-4 by host Kelowna. In the consolation game, the girls doubled up North Island by the score of 4-2.

“We were playing some fairly good competition,” said head coach Rob Larson. “We competed for parts of the game but never a full 60 minutes as you could tell the team was coming off the holiday break as we were a little lacklustre.”

Next up for the team will be a tournament in Williams Lake towards the end of February.