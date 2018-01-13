Mega Lottery Draw today at the Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – You could be the big winner today at the Rotary Club of Fort St. John Mega Lottery final draw.
The final draw will be made today at the Totem Mall starting at 12 p.m. The 50/50 prize will be drawn first at 12 p.m. followed by the mega lottery prizes at 12:10 p.m.
You can watch the draws live in person at the Totem Mall or on the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.
Proceeds from the lottery go directly back into the community. Charities from all over Northeast B.C. benefit including these groups:
- The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John
- Taylor Minor Hockey Association
- Stage North Theatre Society
- North Peace Gymnastics Association
- 2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement
- High School Rodeos of BC Association
- Fort St. John Soccer Club
- Rotary Club of Fort St John
- Northern Dance Theatre Society
- FSJ Irish Dance Society
- Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club
- Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club
- Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation
- Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association
- Rotary Club of Dawson Creek
Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.