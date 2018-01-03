Man facing murder charge for death of Fort St. John teen making first court appearance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of a teenager originally from Fort St. John is due to make his first court appearance today.

19 year-old Justice Watt-Blais will make his first appearance in a Grande Prairie courtroom after his girlfriend, 16 year-old Hannah Sutton, was found dead inside a Grande Prairie suite on December 16th. Watt-Blais was charged in connection with Sutton’s death on December 20th after an autopsy in Edmonton confirmed she had died of a gunshot wound.

18 year-old ­Darian Chonkolay, 20 year-old Austin Haynes, 21 year-old David Comber, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing one count each of accessory to murder after the fact. The four have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 4th.