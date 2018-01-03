Majority of Sandalwood residents back home after vehicle impact

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Twelve of fifteen residents of the Sandalwood apartment building are back home following a freak accident in late December.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on December 21st a vehicle crashed into the building, located in the 8800 block of the 86th St. Frontage Road after the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency. No one was injured in the collision, though the building suffered extensive damage and needed to be evacuated.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades said that two day after the collision, twelve of the 15 residents who were evacuated were given the all-clear to return home.

“The other three apartments had some work to do with the engineers to shore up that corner of the building,” said Blades. “The one person was away for an extensive period of time and the building will probably be fixed by then. As for the other two, the landlord is finding them another temporary location.”