Mackenzie County officials say natural gas situation is improving

LA CRETE, A.B. — Officials with Alberta’s Mackenzie County say that the situation is improving as the county responds to a shortage of natural that occurred during extremely cold temperatures last week.

In a release this morning, officials said that pressure in the natural gas system continued to slowly improve last night, as roughly half of the supply is being provided by injection trucks. Officials said that it is anticipated to take several more days for the entire system to recover normal operating pressure and that the system will be in a fragile state until that time.

Residents and businesses are continuing to be asked to reduce natural gas consumption during the shortage.