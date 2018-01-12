A look forward to 2018 with Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though it is already nearly two weeks into the new year, Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says she’s looking forward to 2018, and that she feels big things are in store for the Energetic City.

Mayor Ackerman sat down for a phone interview with Energeticcity.ca late last week to get her thoughts on the events that shaped 2017 for residents of Fort St. John, the B.C. Peace Region, and the province as a whole. The Mayor also spoke about the upcoming year, and what she hopes to see in terms of good news stories for the area in 2018.

The full interview can be found below.