Local Fort St. John doctor now taking patients at Family Practice Clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Family Practice Clinic announced today that three new graduate doctors have joined the practice.

Dr. Terri Hopkins is one of three recent graduates of the University of Northern B.C.’s medical program that joined the clinic at the end of last August. Dr. Hopkins was born and raised in Fort St. John and has said that she is incredibly happy to return to her hometown to practice medicine.

The North Peace Secondary graduate said that after doing part of her post-secondary schooling and finishing her post-graduate residency in the Energetic City, she’s decided to set up a practice with the clinic. Dr. Hopkins is currently accepting new patients after returning from maternity leave since last August.

Those who wish to be attached to Dr. Hopkins can inquire with reception at the clinic, located at 10011 96th St. in Fort St. John.