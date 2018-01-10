Local drag racing couple crowned champions over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents Mike and Jackie Lucas were awarded the National Hot Rod Association’s Division Six championship trophy at a banquet in Seattle over the weekend.

The 35-year drag racing veterans travelled 24,000 kilometres across the U.S.A. competing in races from February to November last year. The Lucas’s compete in the Top Sportsman Worldwide class along with 751 other racers.

Division Six consists of racers from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho. There is no limit to how many events a racer can enter, however, racers must qualify and meet the given NHRA race criteria for each event. At the end of the year, a driver’s best five out of eight point totals are put towards their final totals.

“At each event, drag racers face off against one another,” said Mike. “With the winner advancing to the next round along with collecting points for each win, while the loser heads home. At the end of the year, the points are added up and the driver with the most points is crowned champion. The trick is to race in some outer divisional race. The more participants they are at an event the better chance you have to collect points. You could also use a bigger race and get more points you can write off an event where you get knocked on early on.”

They now prepare for the 2018 season, which starts in Pomona, California in early February.