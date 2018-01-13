Local curling product participating in Canadian Juniors in Quebec

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. – Sterling Middleton and his curling team out of Langley B.C. are in Shawinigan Quebec getting set for the New Holland Canadian Juniors.

The nineteen-year-old Fort St. John product has been curling for the past nine years and his team has competed in the Canadian Juniors for the past two years winning bronze and gold medals.

“Last year we won the Canadian Juniors,” said Middleton. “We advanced to Worlds in South Korea and missed the playoffs because we lost in the tiebreaker match.”

His team consists of skip-Tyler Tardi, second–Jordan Tardi, Lead-Zachary Curtis and head coach Paul Tardi. The only change from last years gold medal-winning team at Canadian Juniors was Lead Nicholas Meister who ‘aged out’ as you must be 21 years-of-age and under to participate. He was replaced by Zachary Curtis.

The event sees each province, territory and northern Ontario submit a team equaling fourteen teams or two pools of seven. Each team faces off with every team in their respective pools once for a total of six games. The top three teams in each pool then advance the next round while the bottom four teams are dropped to the consolation round. The remaining six teams then play each other with the top three teams making the championship final where first place gets and bye and second and third play each other for a spot in the final match. The winner of the final match is crowned champion.

“If we win this year we get to represent Canada at Worlds again,” added Middleton. “This year the event takes place in Aberdeen Scotland in March which is exciting.”

Middleton’s team’s first match gets underway at 4:30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday.