Hydro asking hunters to not shoot near linemen doing Site C work

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has issued an advisory asking members of the public, especially hunters, to be aware of work progressing on the Site C dam’s transmission line corridor.

Hydro said that the planned work on the 75-kilometre corridor, which stretches from the Peace Canyon Dam to the construction site south of Fort St. John, is resuming after the NDP government green-lit Site C on December 11th.

The Crown Corporation is asking that the public use caution near the corridor, especially during hunting season. Signs will be posted indicating active work areas, and Hydro is asking hunters not to shoot or hunt in areas where construction could be occurring.

Work on the 75-kilometre transmission line is scheduled to continue until the completion of Site C, which is planned for 2024. For more information, contact the Site C project team by phone at 1-877-217-0777, or email: sitec@bchydro.com.