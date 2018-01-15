Huskies sneak past Navigators in OT

PEACE RIVER, AB. – The Fort St. John Huskies snuck out of Peace River with two points after an overtime win versus the Navigators on Saturday night.

The Huskies controlled the play in the opening period but couldn’t capitalize on two power-play chances as they outshot the Navigators 17-9, both goaltenders stood tall in their respective creases.

Both teams didn’t find the net in the remaining forty minutes of play as overtime was warranted to decide a winner in this contest. The Dogs wasted little time in finding twine as Nolan Legace took a pass from Gary Loewen and ended the game fifty-seven seconds into the extra frame.

Jonathan Bateman stopped all 24 shots for his first shutout of the season.

With the win, the Huskies improve their record to 20-6 and into sole possession of second place in the NWJHL standings, three points behind the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.