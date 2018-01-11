Huskies set for two-game series this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are back in action this weekend with a two-game series.

The Pups are seeking more consistent play as of late after snapping a three-game losing streak on Saturday night over the visiting Sexsmith Vipers.

The Dogs find themselves in third place in the NWJHL standings with 36 points, three points behind the league-leading Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks but have four games in hand.

“Two big games,” said General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “We are going through a tough part of the schedule and need to be ready to go each night. We defiantly haven’t been our best for close to a month now, but we just have to make sure that we are getting back to the basics and not making the game complicated.”

The Huskies host the Fairview Flyers Friday night at the North Peace Arena then travel across the border for Saturday’s date with the North Peace Navigators. Puck drop for both games is at 8:00 p.m.