Huskies blow two goal lead, fall to JDA Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies blew a 2-0 advantage to the Grande Prairie JDA Kings on Friday night, extending their losing streak to three games.

The opening twenty minutes of play saw both teams try to shake off the holiday rust as Nolan Legace buried a rebound from just outside the crease to put the Pups up 1-0 on the power play with 10 seconds remaining in the opening period, assisted by Joshua Robinson and Geoff Dick.

The middle stanza saw much of the same as both teams were still trying to find their legs. After some great board play in the Kings zone, Sebastian Powsey collected the puck off the wall took four strides out to the slot and fired a wrister bar down on a helpless Kings netminder. Nathan Bragg and Robinson set up Powsey after digging the puck free along the boards for the 2-0 goal just under five minutes into the period. After the ten-minute mark of the period, the Huskies lost their edge and the momentum shifted to the visitors. The Kings scored two late goals to tie things up at 2-2 heading into the final frame of play.

Grande Prairie grabbed its first lead of the game at the 10:26 mark of the third period after a mad scramble in front of Huskies netminder Jonathan Bateman and were able to tap in the loose puck for the 3-2 tally they would not relinquish.

The loss drops the Huskies record to 17-6, three points behind the NWJHL leading Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks. “We played a 25-30 minute game tonight,” said head coach Todd Alexander. “We let them back into the game after building a two-goal lead. After they scored the go-ahead goal in the third the boys finally realized that they needed to play hockey, but it was too little too late. We didn’t want it bad enough tonight they deserved the win.”

Next up for the Huskies is a date with the Sexsmith Vipers tonight at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.