Huskies aiming to start 2018 in the win column with weekend series at home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are looking to flip the script to start the new year after a disappointing end to 2017.

The Huskies are coming off back to back losses to the North Peace Navigators in late December, where their special teams play really let them down.

“We held them to 21 shots and 18 shots and for some reason, the powerplay just ran dry there,” said head coach Todd Alexander. “I think we allowed four penalties kill goals and scored zero on the powerplay. The tale of the tape was specialty teams on that trip. That’s something we have been working hard at since then. The losses are something that we can use as learning points.”

Following the setbacks in Peace River, the team slid down to the third in the NWJHL standings with 34 points, one point back of the Navigators and Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks. But have games in hand on both.

The Pups opponent Friday night Grande Prairie sits only two points back from them in the standings and the team knows it will be a physical affair.

“It will be a good test,” added Alexander. “Grande Prairie is a hard-working, heavy hockey club. So it’s a good game to have right out of the gate to get you back into the pace of play. We are excited to have this challenge.”

Tonight’s clash with Grande Prairie and Saturday’s tilt with Sexsmith get underway at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.