Huskies acquire Fay from Beaverlodge, trounce Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies survived a scare in the first half of the game versus the visiting Fairview Flyers before opening the floodgates to victory on Friday night.

Before the game, it was announced the team made a last-second trade to the beat the Wednesday deadline and acquired forward Darian Fay from the Beaverlodge Blades in exchange for forward Daneil Forrest and future considerations.

The Huskies wasted little time striking first in the opening period as Joel Bourgeios found the back of the net shortly after a minute into play, assisted by Geoff Dick and Jacob Lang. The Flyers tied the game up at 1-1 a minute later, as the teams skated into the first intermission deadlocked at ones.

Jacob Lang restored the lead for the Pups twenty-four seconds into the middle frame on the powerplay after precise perimeter passing between Matthew Apsassin, Jared Loewen and Lang. After the visitors tied the game again, Darian Fay scored his first as a Husky at 4:01 with a wrister just under the bar from the slot. Joshua Robinson and Dick with the board play to set up the big man for the 3-2 tally. With the game tied at three, Fay notched his second of the period with a high shot that beat the Flyers netminder after accepting a pass from Jarod Lang and Jeridyn Loewen at 12:12. Forty seconds later Jacob Lang also double dipped for the 5-3 marker after Gary Loewen and Lang worked a perfect give and get out of their zone. Lang scored his hat trick goal with just over four minutes remaining in the middle frame after taking a saucer pass from Gary Loewen. At the second period horn the Huskies 6 – Flyers 3.

The Huskies added to the lead at 1:16 of the final frame when Lang scored his fourth of the night, assisted by Gary Loewen and Bourgeois. Two minutes later Cody Brodhagan tallied his first of the night after finishing a solo effort with a shot that beat a screened visitors goaltender for the 8-3 tally. Alex Hartman put the Dogs up 9-3 at 11:23 that capped off a grinding shift along the boards with Shawn Wilson, Nathan Bragg and Hartman. Bragg then finished off the scoring spree with a goal from the blueline that went bar down with just over five minutes to go to put the home side up 10-3 which stood as the final score after sixty minutes.

Jacob Lang led the way with five points and four goals, while fourteen players contributed with at least a point.

With the win, the Huskies improved their record to 19-6 as they moved into second place in the NWJHL standings.

“Fay adds so much to out the lineup,” said head coach Todd Alexander. “He is a big body who can score and plays a physical game. We have been working on this trade for some time now. After going through a skid where we couldn’t score the team has seemed to have found their scoring touch with twenty goals in the last two games.”

“I felt good out there,” added newest Husky Darian Fay. “Going from Beaverlodge to a team who is fighting for first in the league and loaded with talent will make you smile. It’s a great opportunity to come in and help this team win a championship in my last year of Junior B.”

The Huskies now hit the road for a clash with the North Peace Navigators on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.