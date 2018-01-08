Hudson’s Hope hosting by-election all candidates forum Tuesday

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope will be hosting an all candidates forum on Tuesday night, ahead of a by-election later this month.

The District’s Corporate Officer Tammy McKeown said that Councillor Nicole Gilliss stepped down from District Council in November. Gilliss stated that she was stepping down from council for personal reasons. Since Gilliss stepped down in 2017, the District will need to elect another councillor, instead of simply waiting until this coming Fall’s municipal elections.

According to McKeown, the District will be holding the forum at the Hudson’s Hope community hall Tuesday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. The forum will allow residents to hear their thoughts from the four candidates that are running in the by-election: Mattias Donald Gibbs, Reg Knox, Patricia Markin, John-Paul McCarthy.

The District will also be holding an advance polling day on Wednesday, January 10th ahead of the by-election on January 20th.