Highway 43 closed south of Beaverlodge

UPDATE: As of 9:00 a.m. Highway 43 is now open in both directions.

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. — Alberta Highway 43 is closed in both directions two kilometres south of Beaverlodge because of a collision.

According to Alberta511, the highway connecting the BC Peace Region with Grande Prairie was closed at Highway 723 some time before 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Emergency crews are on scene and diverting traffic. Detours have also been set up to get around the crash.

At this point, there’s no word on how many vehicles are involved or what caused the collision.