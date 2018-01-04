Would-be Grinch flees after Christmas robbery attempt in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — A man’s best Grinch impersonation wasn’t good enough to fool a hotel clerk in Chetwynd, let alone Dr. Seuss, on Christmas Day.

Mounties in Chetwynd were called out to the Pomeroy Inn and Suites on the North Access Road at around 1:45 p.m. last Monday. Upon arrival police learned that a man tried to rob the hotel, but that the on-duty clerk activated the alarm, telling the would-be thief that the police were on their way. Contrary to his mentor, the suspect failed to take the Who-hash or roast beast, and fled on foot empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man, standing 5’9” tall with a slim build. He was wearing faded red sneakers, blue jeans, a red sweater, a black hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Chetwynd RCMP at (250) 788-9221 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. People can also contact the lead investigator, Cst. Tyler Mcmurdo at (250) 788-9211 or email tyler.j.mcmurdo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.