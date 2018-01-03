Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Devin Lokke. He was reported missing on January 2nd and was last seen in Grande Prairie on that same day.

Lokke is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5 feet 8 inches tall
  • 190 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and running shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

