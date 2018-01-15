Good Deeds Cup voting now open for the Peewee Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Good Deeds Cup voting is now open for the Fort St. John Peewee Flyers.

The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is a Canada wide search for the top Peewee team that best exemplifies support within their community. In order to compete, each team had to submit a video of their good deed that was reviewed by judges.

To this point, the Flyers were selected as one of the top ten semi-finalists and as a result, have won $2,000 for a charity of their choosing. If they advance to the next round there will receive another $5,000.

The list of good deeds the team accomplished included shovelling driveways and volunteering at the local food bank and Salvation Army.

Each time you watch the Peewee Flyers video it casts a vote for the team. Voting will conclude on January 28th.

The video can be viewed below: