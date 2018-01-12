“Get the Newf off the Roof” fundraiser in Chetwynd surpasses $10,000 mark

CHETWYND, B.C. — A Surerus-Murphy employee who has been camped out in a tent on the roof of the Peace FM studios since Wednesday morning is nearly halfway to meeting his fundraising goal.

Derek Pickford, who works in Surerus-Murphy’s Public Relations department, launched the “Get the Newf Off the Roof” fundraiser on Wednesday morning with the goal of raising $25,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation and area non-profits. Pickford, who did a similar fundraiser for cancer research while working for Canada Post ten years ago, will be camping on the roof of the Peace FM studios in Chetwynd until the $25,000 goal has been met.

As of Friday morning, the fundraiser has brought in just over $10,000 directly, while a separate GoFundMe campaign has raised an additional $2,050. Pickford says that he’s happy to have nearly gotten to the halfway mark, and despite having to sleep in a tent in temperatures close to -40 degrees, he says the worst weather is nearly behind him as temperatures are forecast to rise by Saturday.

Those who wish to help Pickford escape the tent can donate by calling Pickford at 780-868-7488. Anyone who donates money will have their name entered into a draw to win prizes, with a draw for every $5,000 raised.

For more information, call Derek Pickford at (780) 868-7488 or Peace FM General Manager Leo Sabulsky at (250) 788-6344.