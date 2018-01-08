The Fur-Bearers appealing Court ruling on Conservation Officer that euthanized black bear cub

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Association for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals says it will appeal the decision by a BC Supreme Court judge that a Conservation Officer’s authority to kill wildlife extends beyond what is explicitly stated in the BC Wildlife Act.

In December, a judge ruled against the non-profit, who had sued the BC Conservation Officer Service after officer Micah Kneller euthanized an apparently orphaned black bear cub near Dawson Creek in May of 2016.

“We believe the law is clear, that officers may only kill wild animals who are at large, when those animals are likely to harm persons, property, wildlife, or wildlife habitat,” said Lesley Fox, executive director of The Fur- Bearers. “We also believe that British Columbians, and all Canadians, expect that conservation officers will not kill wild animals who aren’t a threat.”

The appeal was filed last Wednesday.