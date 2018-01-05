Freezing rain warning issued for Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain has been reported in the Fort St. James area and is expected to spread over the Mackenzie and Pine Pass regions.

The rain should only last for the next few hours but could cause slippery conditions on Highway 97.

The full warning is below

1:59 PM PST Friday 05 January 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

The freezing rain over the Fort St James area is now spreading over the Mackenzie region and the Pine Pass. It should ease in the next few hours. Otherwise cooling aloft should linger and only some flurries are expected with a risk of freezing rain into this evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.