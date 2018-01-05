Freezing rain warning issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions

UPDATE: Environment Canada has extended this morning’s warning to the Muncho Lake Park region. Forecasters say that the area of freezing rain over the Fort Nelson region has now spread into the Tetsa River area and could reach the Muncho Lake area shortly. Freezing rain should end early this afternoon and change over to flurries as the associated front moves eastward. There is the potential for the risk of freezing precipitation later this afternoon and into early this evening with the next band as well.

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fort Nelson region today.

According to meteorologists, warm, moist air from a frontal system is spreading over a surface layer of arctic air, causing freezing rain to be reported in Fort Nelson this morning. The freezing rain is expected to stop near noon as the front moves out of the area. However, there is a risk this afternoon as another band approaches.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Residents can continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and can report severe weather by sending an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweeting reports using #BCStorm.