Freezing rain expected in the North Peace

By
Adam Reaburn
-
Plow truck clearing local highways.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the temperature change from minus 40 to only minus three, the North Peace could see a mix of snow and freezing rain Saturday night.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge, the company responsible for maintaining highways in the North Peace, says area highways could see snow with trace amounts of rain Saturday evening.

In a tweet, the contractor says crews will be out responding to the weather, but drivers should leave extra space between vehicles.

Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing rain sometime after midnight.  For updates on highway conditions around B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR