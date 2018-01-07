Fort St. John’s Austin Crossley to play for the PG Cougars

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Austin Crossley will now play for the Prince George Cougars.

Crossley was part of a trade that also involved Rhett Rhinehart and a first-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. Both players were playing for the Prince Albert Raiders.

In exchange for the two players, the Cougars sent forward Kody McDonald and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft to the Raiders.

“Austin brings a welcomed combination of size and grit to our team and he’ll fit in perfectly on our back end,” said Cougar General Manager Todd Harkins. “His experience and ruggedness will complement our younger blue-line nicely.”

The Fort St. John, BC, native was in his second season with the Raiders, after splitting last season between Prince Albert and the Nanaimo Clippers in the BC Hockey League (BCHL). This season, in 19 games, the 6’1.5, 202-lb rear-guard had four assists and 38 penalty-minutes whilst patrolling the Raiders blue-line.

Crossley signed with the Raiders in November 2016, after playing 25-games with the Clippers, picking up a goal and an assist. In 30 games with the Raiders last season, the stay-at-home defenceman chipped in with a goal and two points and had 47 penalty minutes.