UPDATE – Fort St. John RCMP find missing 9 year-old

UPDATE as of 9:20 p.m. the RCMP have confirmed they found the child. The child was found at McDonald’s. The RCMP would like to thank the community for their quick response in helping to find him.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 9-year-old child. The child wandered away from his home located near the 10100 block of 114th Ave in Fort St John at about 5 pm on January 3rd, 2018.

Description of the missing boy:

caucasian male

9 years

4 feet tall

slim build

dark brown hair

blue eyes

last seen wearing a dark green and grey plaid jacket with white and black winter boots

The Fort St John RCMP are working with Search and Rescue to locate the child. If you have seen this child or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Fort St John RCMP immediately at 250-787-8100 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).