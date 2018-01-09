Fort St. John to give Health Canada feedback on weed legalization

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is the process of responding to Health Canada’s consultation paper regarding the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis.

Each province will have to implement its own regulations in terms of minimum legal age, distribution, sale, public consumption, possession, cultivation and road safety laws for July when the Federal Government is expected to make cannabis legal.

The regulation document included twelve questions for the city that were sent out by the Federal Government in November as a way to implore feedback in the areas of license type, rules and requirements, security clearance, information sharing and medical cannabis production in relation to land use.

Some of the answers the city provided in response was:

Should there be different types of licenses for cultivation and processing as well as requirements for license holders?

Should it be used via inhalation or ingestion?

SHould there be a proposed limit per unit or serving?

Should there be a limit on how much a licensed individual can hold?

If marijuana is provided for medical purposes should there be additional charges?

What is the best way to provide the product?

What is the criteria for security clearances through a licensed organization?

Type restrictions in terms of manufacturing?

What information should be on the label?

“I did like the report,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman. “I liked specifically where local government input should be sought prior to license renewal and feedback in response to any change.”

The deadline for the city to submit their responses is January 20th.