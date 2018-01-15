Fog advisory issued for Fort St. John area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for the Fort St. John area.

Meteorologists say that dense fog has developed near Fort St John this morning. The fog, which is causing near-zero visibility, is expected to dissipate this afternoon.

Forecasters say that motorists should be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. The North Peace Airport is currently reporting heavy fog, though officials say that individual airlines make decisions about whether or not flights will be delayed. As of 9:30 a.m., no cancellations or delays of more than 20 minutes were being reported.