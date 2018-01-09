Flyers suffer second loss of the season in Grande Prairie over the weekend

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – The Fort St. John Flyers suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night in Grande Prairie.

In the first period, Adam Horst put the visitors up 1-0 after taking a feed from Jeff Shipton and Rick Cleaver with a minute remaining as both teams played a fairly even first period of play while trying to skate off the rust from the holiday break.

The Athletics scored two goals within a four-minute span to take a 2-1 lead midway through the second period as the Flyers failed to capitalize on any of their seven shots on target.

The back and forth game came down to the final buzzer as Grande Prairie scored an empty netter to go up 3-1 with 1:15 to play, the Flyers would respond less than a minute later with the Cleaver finding the back of the net, assisted by Shipton and Horst. The late comeback attempt fell short and at the final buzzer Athletics 3 – Flyers 2.

The team now sits at 11-2 in the NPHL Western Division standings good enough for first place. Horst made his return to the lineup with a two-point outing after being out with a knee injury for nearly two months.

Up next for the Flyers is a date with the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Thursday at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.