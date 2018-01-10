Flyers and Senior Canucks clash Thursday night, hit the ice again on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are back in action on Thursday when they welcome the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The Flyers are coming off a close loss on Saturday to Grande Prairie where a late comeback effort feel short. The team did, however, get a boost offensively as Adam Horst returned to the lineup after being out with a knee injury for the last two months, he chipped in with a two-point night.

This will be a prelude to the upcoming Coy Cup showdown beginning on Sunday where the Flyers and Senior Canucks will play in a best of three game series throughout the month.

“It’s the start of a tough schedule,” said General Manager Lee Hartman. “We may play Dawson Creek up to six times over the next three weeks, the guys are looking forward to it.”

Thursday’s clash with the Senior Canucks gets underway at the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m.