Flyers with home-ice advantage in Coy Cup showdown with Senior Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers and the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks will be meeting in a best-of-three-game showdown beginning this weekend for the chance to represent the B.C. Peace Region at the Coy Cup.

The Coy Cup is awarded to the Champion of British Columbia’s AA Senior Hockey Leagues and will be hosted by Williams Lake from March 27th to 31st.

“We will see how tonight [Thursday’s regular-season clash] goes,” said General Manager Lee Hartman. “Dawson Creek has had our number so far this year. See how our guys respond.”

The series begins on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena, Game Two will see the two teams face off in Dawson Creek on January 18th at 8:30 p.m., then if necessary the final contest will be in Fort St. John on January 21st at 4:00 p.m.