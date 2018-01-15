Flyers dominated in Game One of Coy Cup showdown

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were dominated in the first game of the Coy Cup Showdown versus the Dawson Creek Sr. Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

In the first period, the Flyers seemed to be a step behind the Senior Canucks as they couldn’t sustain any offensive zone pressure and as a result, skated into the first intermission down 3-0.

The middle stanza looked very similar to the first frame as the Flyers were thwarted by Dawson Creek’s netminder Josh Round as he stopped all 14 shots they fired his way. Score after forty minutes Senior Canucks 7- Flyers 0.

The Flyers finally broke Round’s shutout bid at 14:02 when Jeff Fast buried a shot from in close off a feed from Dan Pappin. That was all the offence the home side could muster in this affair as the score at the final buzzer, Senior Canucks 8 – Flyers 1.

The Flyers must win the remaining two games of the series or face elimination from provincial contention.

“We got outclassed and outworked,” said head coach Andrew Leriger. “We didn’t show up in this one, which is baffling because we were down two goals on Thursday and never faltered. We let our goaltenders out to dry tonight and after we were down a couple in the first period, we threw in the towel.”

Game Two in the showdown goes on Thursday in Dawson Creek. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.