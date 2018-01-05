Flyers begin 2018 on the road versus Athletics, prep for Coy Cup showdown with Sr. Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers begin 2018 on the road in Grande Prairie this weekend as they look to continue their league-leading pace.

The Flyers currently sit in first place in the NPHL standings with an 11-1 record, even though they have been battling the injury bug for the past month.

“We are hoping we can hit the ground running,” said General Manager Lee Hartman. “It’s good for the guys to get some time off to heal some bumps and bruises. Hopefully, those are all healing for this weekend in Grande Prairie.”

The team will then turn their attention to the Dawson Creek Sr. Canucks who they will play numerous times over the month of January including their best of three game showdown and advancement to the Coy Cup with two games versus the Athletics sprinkled in as well.

“We play Dawson Creek starting next week [in league play],” added Hartman. “Then we start the Coy Cup playdown. We play Dawson Creek maybe six times this month.”

Sunday’s game at Grande Prairie starts at 8:30 p.m, while the Coy Cup showdown versus the Senior Canucks begins on January 14th at the North Peace Arena at 2:00 p.m.