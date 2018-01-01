First baby of the new year in Northern B.C. born in Dawson Creek

First baby of the new year in Northern B.C. born in Dawson Creek

January 1, 2018

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The first baby born in Northern B.C. is Camilla Nora Taylor of Dawson Creek.

Tricia and Ryan of Bay Tree Alberta, welcomed baby Camilla at 7:25 a.m. mountain time weighing 6lbs, 11oz.  Camilla is also welcomed by her big brother Emmett.  A photo of Camilla will be shared as soon as one is released by Northern Health.

Camilla wasn’t the first baby born in B.C., that was a baby born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at 12:00:09.

