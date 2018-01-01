First baby of the new year in Northern B.C. born in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The first baby born in Northern B.C. is Camilla Nora Taylor of Dawson Creek.

Tricia and Ryan of Bay Tree Alberta, welcomed baby Camilla at 7:25 a.m. mountain time weighing 6lbs, 11oz. Camilla is also welcomed by her big brother Emmett. A photo of Camilla will be shared as soon as one is released by Northern Health.

Camilla wasn’t the first baby born in B.C., that was a baby born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at 12:00:09.

British Columbia’s #NewYearsBaby is a girl! Born at Surrey Memorial Hospital 12:00:09am weighing 8lbs 7oz. Congrats to the family! @Fraserhealth pic.twitter.com/uXMS2J4bUe — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2018