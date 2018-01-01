Extreme cold warning ends; high winds to still cause a cold start to new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The extreme cold warning has come to an end for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

A weak El Nina system in the Pacific Ocean caused the temperature to drop 14 to 18 degrees below the seasonal norm last week. “We do expect conditions to improve as a ridge of high pressure builds over British Columbia,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Andre Besson. “This ridge will lead to a warming up for the majority of the province as it blocks the cold air in the northwest.”

The wind will still hang around for the first week of the new year. Monday will see 30 to 50 km/h wind gusts causing a wind chill near minus 27. As the week goes on the temperature should continue to improve with a high of minus one expected on Friday.