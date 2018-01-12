Emperor’s Challenge increasing racing capacity

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The 20th Annual Emperor’s Challenge in Tumbler Ridge will see an increased racing capacity this year.

After last year’s event sold out in 18 hours, the decision was made to raise the increase participation capacity by 1,100. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 11th, with registration opening at 9:00 a.m. on April 11th through April 18th.

Admission for adults for the 20km race will be $75, while kids can compete in the kid’s race for $20. Tickets for the event will be available on www.strideandglide.ca.

For more information, visit emperorschallenge.com.