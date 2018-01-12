Elk Club Speedskaters prep for provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elk Speedskating Club members are preparing for the upcoming provincials meet next weekend after competing in Alberta last week.

A handful of speedskaters were in Calgary from January 4th to 9th to compete at the Canada Cup #2 in partnership with the Long Track Team Selections for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“The kids are in a very busy part of the schedule, ” said Vice President Wim Kok. “All these events in December and the first half of January were a lead up to provincials next weekend as the team gets set to skate versus the best from across the province.”

The Long Track Championships take place on January 20th to 21st at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Skating goes from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.