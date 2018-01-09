Councillors appointed to the nomination committee for 2020 B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City council appointed councillors Byran Stewart and Gord Klassen to the nomination committee for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

In addition to the two councillors, Council will also need to appoint a trustee from School District 60, a President or designate from the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, President or designate from the Community Arts Council and two representatives from the District Sports Council. Mayor Lori Ackerman will serve as Chair of the committee.

The committee will be responsible for selecting a President, Vice President and Board of Directors for the Winter Games Society, who will then be in charge of the event.