City announces January 27th is Family Literacy Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council has proclaimed that January 27th will be Family Literacy Day.

The Fort St. John Literacy Society’s Jessica Kalman presented council on why the upcoming Family Literacy week is imperative.

“Literacy is especially important when it comes to children and families,” said Kalman. When families learn together, they build good habits around literacy and learning, share ideas, build strong family connections, develop independent thinking and gain confidence.”

According to Dakota, which is the only province-wide Literacy Organization, British Columbians have significant challenges with literacy. According to their data, 45 percent of British Columbians between the ages of 16 and 65 have difficulty accomplishing daily living tasks.

This year’s theme is ‘what’s on my plate’ which revolves around providing a better understanding of nutrition.

“During the week some of the examples that happen will be reviewing their favourite recipes,” added Kalman. “Going over healthy eating options and ways to incorporate the entire family into meal preparation such as going over the names of the foods, and how to measure.”

Families can also camp out at the Fort St. John Library, where they will be a campfire, games and scavenger hunts.

Family Literacy week runs from January 20th to 28th, with the event set for January 27th.