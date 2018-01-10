City adding a full-time employee to its Road Department

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council announced on Monday that they will be adding one full-time employee for the Roads Department in the Integrated Service Division this year.

After taking into consideration the city’s formula for adding full-time employee’s which based on the City’s geographical size, property assessment values and a four-to-five-year time frame review.

Since City’s boundaries grew by 1,011 hectares from 2014 to 2017, which included another 10 kilometres of roads, City policy allowed for another employee to help with the workload.

The new employee will work with the Integrated Services Division which handles requests for services in relation to the street, water, sewer, transportation, sanitation and permitting services within Fort St. John. The addition of the extra staff member will help relieve some of the pressure in providing maintenance and responding to events such as flooding or snowstorms.